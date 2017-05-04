ماكرون يقدم شكوى بشأن “أكاذيب تستهدفه”

A combination of pictures made on April 23, 2017 shows French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron (L) and French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (R) posing in Paris.
ذكر مصدر قضائي أن مكتب المدعي العام الفرنسي فتح تحقيقا بناء على شكوى من المرشح الرئاسي إيمانويل ماكرون، للاشتباه بنشر أخبار كاذبة بهدف التأثير على التصويت في الانتخابات.
وكان ماكرون قدم لمكتب المدعي العام شكوى قضائية في وقت سابق، بشأن مزاعم متعلقة بامتلاكه حسابا مصرفيا في الخارج أشارت إليها منافسته مارين لوبان في مناظرة تلفزيونية الليلة الماضية.
وينفي ماكرون أن تكون لديه حسابات من هذا القبيل.
وقال مكتب المدعي العام إنه لم ترد أسماء بعينها في الشكوى التي تقدم بها ماكرون.