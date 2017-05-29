A Turkish warship patrols on the egean sea between Turkish coast and Lesbos island on March 21, 2016 at Kucukkuyu district in Canakkale western Turkey.
صحيفة: السعودية تتراجع عن شراء سفن حربية من تركيا
ذكرت صحيفة حرييت التركية عن مصادر في مستشارية التصنيع العسكري أن المملكة العربية السعودية قد أبلغت تركيا تراجعها عن شراء أربع سفن حربية معدلة بقيمة تصل إلى ما يقارب 2 مليار دولار.
وقالت الصحيفة إن الخبر قد أشاع حالة من خيبة الأمل، خصوصا وأن أنقرة كانت تراهن على إحياء صناعة تحويل السفن العسكرية وبيعها للدول العربية، تمهيدا لتمويل ودعم مشروع طموح لبناء أول حاملة طائرات تركية.