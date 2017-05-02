اليونسكو تصوت بالأغلبية: “القدس محتلة”

Israeli soldiers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, as they visit the site under Israeli police protection in Jerusalem's old city on October 19, 2014. Non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa complex are permitted and regulated by police, but Jews are not allowed to pray at the site for fear it could trigger major disturbances, nor do they enter the mosques there. AFP PHOTO/ AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
صوتت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة “يونسكو”، الثلاثاء، بالأغلبية لصالح نفي السيادة الإسرائيلية على القدس، واعتبارها “مدينة محتلة”.
وصوت 22 عضوا في المنظمة الدولية لصالح قرار يعتبر القدس “مدينة محتلة”، وأن لا سيادة إسرائيلية عليها، مقابل 10 أعضاء صوتوا ضد القرار، الذي أثار حفيظة إسرائيل.
وأغضب القرار -حتى قبل التصويت عليه- رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو، الذي قال إن القدس مدينة “مقدسة”، وإن إسرائيل “تكفر” باليونسكو و”هرطقاتها”، وفق ما ذكرت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية.