“السيلفي” يقتل إسكتلنديا في ألمانيا

قالت الشرطة الألمانية إن أسكتلنديا قتل شرق هامبورغ بينما كان يحاول التقاط صورة سيلفي مع صديقين له في منتصف طريق سريع.
وذكرت الشرطة لوكالة “دي بي إيه”، الاثنين، إن الشاب البالغ من العمر 22 عاما صدمته سيارة على الطريق السريع “إيه 24” قبل منتصف ليلة الأحد.
وذكرت الشرطة أن القتيل وصديقيه كانا يريدان عبور الطريق إلى منطقة الاستراحة على الجانب الاخر وتوقفوا في منتصف الطريق لالتقاط الصور عندما أصيب الرجل.
وتلقى الرجلان الآخران، ويبلغان من العمر 21 و 22 عاما، العلاج من الصدمة.
ولم تكشف الشرطة عن الأسماء ولم تتوفر أي تفاصيل إضافية.