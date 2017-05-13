Algerian troops rest as they conduct a search operation near the village of Ait Ouabane, 80 kilometres south of Tizi Ouza, for the body of 55-year old French tourist and moutain-guide Herve Gourdel, who was kidnapped on September 21 while hiking in Algeria's Djurdjura National Park, and beheaded three days later by a group linked to Islamic State jihadists in Iraq and Syria, Algeria is continuing to devote significant resources in Kabylia to find the body of Gourdel Herve and locate his killers, security sources told AFP on October 9. AFP PHOTO / FAROUK BATICHE (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
الجيش الجزائري يقتل إرهابيين في عين الدفلى
أفادت السلطات الجزائرية بارتفاع عدد “الإرهابيين” إلى 6 قتلى في العملية التي نفذها الجيش الجزائري في ولاية عين الدفلى.
والجمعة ذكرت وزارة الدفاع الجزائرية أنه تم “القضاء على أربعة ارهابيين، كما تم استرجاع أربع مسدسات رشاشة من نوع كلاشنيكوف، إضافة إلى كمية من الذخيرة وأغراض أخرى. وفقا لصحيفة النهار.
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن عملية الجيش الجزائري مستمرة في مواقع غربي عين الدفلى.