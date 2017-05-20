الجيش التونسي يطلق النار لتفريق محتجين

Tunisian protestors shout slogans during a visit by their prime minister in the town of Tataouine on April 27, 2017.
Chahed was booed off stage as he addressed a town hall meeting in the southeastern region rocked by protests and a general strike. Chahed and several government ministers arrived in the town of Tataouine to find a town closed down by a general strike. / AFP PHOTO / Fethi Belaid (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images)
أطلق الجيش التونسي الرصاص في الهواء، السبت، لتفريق محتجين يحاولون اقتحام محطة لضخ البترول والغاز وإغلاقها في صحراء تطاوين بجنوب البلاد في تصعيد للاحتجاجات المستمرة منذ أسابيع.
وقال شهود لرويترز إن الجيش أطلق الرصاص حين أراد المحتجون المطالبون بفرص عمل اقتحام شركة نقل الغاز لإغلاق نقطة الضخ.
وتحلق طائرة عسكرية فوق المكان وفقا للشهود.