إحباط هجوم لتنظيم القاعدة في أبين
أحبطت قوات الحزام الأمني في محافظة أبين اليمنية، الأربعاء، هجوما لمسلحي تنظيم القاعدة على منطقة شقرة الساحلية للسيطرة عليها.
وذكرت مصادر أمنية مقتل عدد من مسلحي القاعدة في الهجوم الفاشل، وإجبار الآخرين على الفرار إلى جهة غير معروفة.
وأشارت إلى جرح جنديين من القوات الأمنية، التي انتشرت بكثافة واستحدثت نقاط تفتيش عقب الهجوم.