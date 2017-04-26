مواجهة متوترة بين مدمرة صاروخية أميركية وسفينة إيرانية

INDIAN OCEAN - FERUARY 6: (EDITORS NOTE: IMAGE RELEASED BY U.S. MILITARY) In this handout from the U.S. Navy, A watch stander on the bow of USS Mahan (DDG 87) monitors the fleet ocean tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) as it makes preparations to transfer provides fuel and fresh water to Ukrainian Ship MV Faina on February 6, 2009 in the Indian Ocean. Somali pirates released the Ukrainian Ship MV Faina on February 5, 2009 after holding it for more than four months. The U.S. Navy has remained within visual range of the ship and maintained a 24-hour, 7-days a week presence since it was captured. The Belize-flagged cargo ship is owned and operated by "Kaalbye Shipping Ukraine" and is carrying a cargo of Ukrainian T-72 tanks and related equipment. The ship was attacked on September 25, 2008 and forced to proceed to anchorage off the Somali Coast. U.S. 5th Fleet conducts maritime security operations to promote stability and regional economic prosperity. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael R. McCormick/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
كشفت البحرية الأميركية أن مدمرة صاروخية وجهت طلقات تحذيرية مضيئة باتجاه سفينة تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني في مواجهة متوترة بالخليج العربي، حسب فرانس برس.
وقال اللفتنانت إيان ماكونوى، من الأسطول الخامس المتمركز في البحرين، إن الحادث وقع يوم الاثنين الماضي.
وأضاف أن السفينة الإيرانية كانت على بعد ألف متر من المدمرة “يو إس إس ماهان”.
وأضاف ماكونوي أن المدمرة “قامت بعدة محاولات للاتصال بالسفينة الإيرانية عبر الأثير وبثت رسائل تحذيرية وإشارات قبل أن تطلق خمسة طلقات تحذيرية – وهو إجراء معترف به دوليا- لتحديد نوايا السفينة الإيرانية”.
وابتعدت السفينة الإيرانية في وقت لاحق. ولم تعلق السلطات الإيرانية على الحادث اليوم الأربعاء.
وتقع حوادث مشابهة بين القوات البحرية الأميركية والإيرانية في مياه الخليج العربي.