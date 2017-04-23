فلسطيني يطعن 4 إسرائيليين في تل أبيب

==ISRAEL OUT==
A member of the Israeli emergency medical services runs to help wounded victims at the scene of an attack by an unidentified gunman, who opened fire at a pub in Tel Aviv killing two people and wounding five others on January 1, 2016, police and medical officials said. An eyewitness told Channel 1 television the assailant used an automatic weapon against people at a pub. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL BAR ON / AFP / DANIEL BAR ON (Photo credit should read DANIEL BAR ON/AFP/Getty Images)
اعتقلت الشرطة الإسرائيلية، الأحد، شابا فلسطيني طعن 4 إسرائيليين وسط مدينة تل أبيب، ووصفت جروح الأربعة بالطفيفة.
وأوضحت الشرطة في بيان نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية أن الشاب دخل فندقين متجاورين في شارع “هيركون” وسط المدينة، حيث نفذ عملية الطعن مستعينا “بأداة عمل”.
وقالت إن المنفذ يبلغ من العمر (18عاما) وينحدر من مدينة نابلس بالضفة الغربية، ورجحت أن الهجوم نفذ على خلفية سياسية لا جنائية.