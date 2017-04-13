“سوريا الديمقراطية” تشن هجمات جديدة على داعش

CORRECTION - A fighters from the Kurdish-Arab alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces sits on a heavily armed vehicle near the village of Khirbet al-Jahshe, some 35 kilometres from al-Tabaqah on the western outskirts of Raqa as they advance towards the Islamic State (IS) group bastion on December 13, 2016. / AFP / DELIL SOULEIMAN / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: on December 13, 2016 instead of on December 14, 2016. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
قالت قوات سوريا الديمقراطية، الخميس، إنها بدأت مرحلة جديدة في قتال تنظيم داعش المتشدد، لكنها لم تبدأ بعد في مهاجمة مدينة الرقة معقل التنظيم في سوريا، في تأخر على ما يبدو في سير العملية.
وبدأت في نوفمبر حملة متعددة المراحل من جانب ميليشيات “سوريا الديمقراطية”، وهو تحالف مدعوم من الولايات المتحدة يضم جماعات مسلحة من الأكراد والعرب، بهدف طرد داعش في نهاية المطاف من الرقة.
والشهر الماضي، قال مسؤولون في “وحدات حماية الشعب الكردية”، التي تشكل عنصرا رئيسيا في ميليشيات “سوريا الديمقراطية” إن الهجمات على الرقة ستبدأ في أوائل أو منتصف أبريل الجاري.
وقال البيان إن المرحلة الرابعة من الحملة تهدف إلى “تطهير ما تبقى من الريف” شمالي المدينة من مقاتلي داعش. ولم يذكر البيان موعد الهجوم على الرقة ذاتها.
وأضاف البيان: “نستهدف تحرير عشرات القرى الواقعة في وادي جلاب والريف الشمالي لمدينة الرقة … لتطهير ما تبقى من الريف الشمالي ووادي جلاب من إرهابيي داعش، وإزالة آخر العقبات أمامنا للتمهيد لعملية تحرير مدينة الرقة”.