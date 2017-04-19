بريطانيا.. ضحايا الاعتداء الجنسي بكرة القدم بالمئات

ISLES OF SCILLY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Garrison Gunners goal keeper Leigh Reeve reaches to save a goal during the match between the Garrison Gunners (in red) and Woolpack Wanderers (in yellow) at the Garrison soccer field on St Mary's on the Isles of Scilly on February 19, 2017 in Cornwall, England. The final score was 1-1. The official Isles of Scilly Football League is affiliated with the Football Association. It is reportedly the smallest league in the world with only two clubs, the Woolpack Wanderers and the Garrison Gunners. They play each other on a Sunday morning most weeks of the traditional football season. The Isles of Scilly are an archipelago of five main inhabited islands located 28 miles off the south western tip of the Cornish peninsula making them the southernmost part of the United Kingdom. The Scillies have a population of just over 2200 and most of the real estate is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. The climate is much warmer than mainland Britain giving rise to the tourist industry which accounts for 85% of the islands income with guests arriving by small plane from Cornwall or passenger ferry from Penzance and also a successful flower-growing industry. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أن عدد الضحايا المحتملين في فضيحة اعتداءات جنسية واسعة النطاق على أطفال مرتبطة بكرة القدم قفز إلى 560، وتم تحديد هويات 252 مشتبها بهم. حسب أسوتشيدبرس.
وأعلن المجلس الوطني لقادة الشرطة الثلاثاء أن 96 بالمائة من الضحايا ذكور، وأن متوسط أعمار الضحايا يتراوح بين 4 و 20 عاما.
تمت الإشارة إلى نحو 311 من أندية كرة قدم، في دوريات الهواة والمحترفين، عندما قدم الضحايا المحتملون معلومات.
وتأتي الأرقام المحدثة، التي تعود إلى 31 مارس، بعد خمسة أشهر من بدء مهنيين سابقين عملية للكشف عن الإساءات التاريخية.
كان هناك 1432 واقعة إحالة إلى تحقيقات الشرطة الوطنية من الخط الساخن لكرة القدم المخصص لجمعية خيرية وقوة الشرطة في جميع أنحاء البلاد.
وقال المجلس إن 25 إحالة تتعلق برياضات خارج كرة القدم، بما فيها الرغبي والجمباز وفنون الدفاع عن النفس والتنس والمصارعة والغولف والإبحار وألعاب القوى والكريكيت والسباحة.