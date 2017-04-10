الذهب مستقر بدعم من التوترات الجيوسياسية

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA: Gold bars are displayed at Shinhan Bank in Seoul on 09 January 2004. Gold prices hit 544.60 dollars per ounce on January 09, 2006, the highest level since January 1981, owing to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reports that China may increase its reserves of the metal. "Geopolitical tensions continue to provide reasons to be positive on gold, with deteriorating situations in both Iran and Iraq, while the possibility of Israels Prime Minister Ariel Sharon not returning to office causes concerns over the Middle East peace progress," said Barclays Capital analyst Yingxi Yu. AFP PHOTO/JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
استقر الذهب، الاثنين، مدعوما بتنامي التوترات الجيوسياسية التي تعزز الطلب على المعدن الأصفر كملاذ آمن.
ولم يطرأ تغير يذكر على سعر الذهب الفوري ليستقر عند 1253.86 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بحلول الساعة 0745 بتوقيت غرينتش، بينما نزل الذهب في المعاملات الآجلة بالولايات المتحدة 0.2 في المائة إلى 1255.40 دولار للأوقية.
ووفقا لرويترز فقد ارتفع مؤشر الدولار 0.15 في المائة لأعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أسابيع عند 101.340 الإثنين.
ونزلت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.3 في المائة إلى 17.90 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل المعدن أفضل سعر منذ 27 فبراير عند 18.47 دولار في الجلسة السابقة.
بدوره هبط البلاتين 0.2 في المائة إلى 949.90 دولار للأوقية والبلاديوم 0.5 في المائة إلى 797.60 دولار للأوقية.