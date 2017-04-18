أتلتيكو يوقظ ليستر من “الحلم الأوروبي”

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Leicester City and Club Atletico de Madrid at the King Power stadium in Leicester on April 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
بلغ أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، بتعادله مع مضيفه ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي 1-1، الثلاثاء، في إياب الدور ربع النهائي.
وسجل ساؤول نيغويز هدف أتلتيكو مدريد أولا في الدقيقة 26، فيما تعادل لصاحب الملعب جايمي فاردي في الدقيقة 61.
وكان أتلتيكو مدريد فاز 1-صفر ذهابا، ليتفوق 2-1 في مجموع المباراتين.