ميركل ترفض دعوة ماي لإجراء محادثات

VALLETTA, MALTA - FEBRUARY 03: British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) visit Saint John's Co-Cathedral at the Malta Informal Summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta, Malta. Theresa May attends an informal summit of the 27 EU leaders to brief them on her recent meeting with President Trump. She has secured a guarantee from Trump that he is 100% supportive of NATO and she will encourage the EU countries to contribute the agreed 2% of their GDP on defence. (Photo by Leon Neal-Pool/Getty Images)
رفضت المستشارة الألمانية أنغيلا ميركل، الأربعاء، دعوة رئيسة وزراء بريطانيا تيريزا ماي، لإجراء مفاوضات بشأن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي بالتزامن مع المحادثات بشأن تحديد العلاقة المستقبلية بين لندن وبروكسل.
وقالت ميركل في برلين: “يجب أن توضح المفاوضات أولا كيف سنفكك علاقتنا المتشابكة”، مضيفة: “فقط بعد معالجة هذه المسألة، يمكننا أن نبدأ الحديث عن علاقتنا المستقبلية، في وقت قريب بعد ذلك على ما آمل”.