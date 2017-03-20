مقتل رجل كان يشحن آيفون في الحمام

CORRECTION - The iPhone 7 is seen on display during an Apple media event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California on September 7, 2016.
Apple on Wednesday unveiled two upgraded versions of its iPhone and a new waterproof smartwatch, seeking to reignite growth for the iconic technology maker. The iPhone 7 and larger iPhone 7 Plus, with new camera technology, 50-meter water resistance and other features, were the highlight of an Apple media event in San Francisco.
/ AFP / Josh Edelson / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Josh Edelson has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: (iPhone 7] instead of [iPhone 7 Plus]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
عثرت بريطانية على زوجها الذي يدعى ريتشار بول ميتا في حمام منزلهما في لندن مع حروق شديدة على جسده.
وأعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أن سبب وفاة بول (32 عاما) هو صعقة كهربائية تلقاها عندما كان يشحن آيفون عبر توصيلة إضافية، وفقا لما ذكرت صحيفة “ديلي ميل”.
ورجحت الشرطة أن يكون سبب الوفاة هو التوصيلة الإضافية بين الشاحن والآيفون، إذ أنها لامست الماء في الحمام وتسببت بصدمة كهربائية لبول أدت إلى وفاته.
وخلصت الشرطة إلى وجوب تحذير المستخدمين من تصرفات مشابهة، أي شحن الهواتف في أماكن مبللة، أو على الأقل التأكد من العزل التام للأجهزة الإلكترونية عن الماء.
ولم تعلق شركة أبل بشكل رسمي على هذه الحادثة.