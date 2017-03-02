محكمة نمساوية تدين عراقيين بالاغتصاب الجماعي لألمانية

NEUHAUS AM INN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: German police question a Swedish national they suspected of attempting to smuggle three men from Iraq into Germany at a police checkpoint near the border to Austria on September 14, 2015 near Neuhaus am Inn, Germany. German authorities announced they are temporarily reinstating border controls along Germany's border to Austria in order to stem the recent massive influx of migrants and uphold the Dublin agreement. Tens of thousands of migrants arrived in Germany over the last few weeks and the country is struggling to find adequate accommodation for them all. By enforcing the Dublin agreement, which requires migrants applying for asylum to register in the first EU country they enter, German authorities are hoping for a broader distribution of arriving migrants across EU member states. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
أدانت محكمة نمساوية ثمانية مواطنين عراقيين بتهمة الاغتصاب الجماعي لسائحة ألمانية، وحكمت عليهم بالسجن في عقوبات تتراوح بين 9 إلى 13 سنة.
ورفضت المحكمة، الخميس، الاتهامات الموجهة لمشتبه به تاسع.
وقال بيان من المحكمة إن الضحية، سيدة عمرها 28 عاما اغتصبت ليلة رأس السنة، حصلت على 25 ألف يورو (أكثر من 26 ألف دولار) تعويضا عن الأضرار التي لحقت بها.
وأضاف أن كلا من الادعاء والدفاع سيطعن على القرار.
وجاء العراقيون إلى النمسا كمهاجرين في الفترة بين مايو وديسمبر 2015. وحصل خمسة منهم بعدها على اللجوء.