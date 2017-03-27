RIZE, TURKEY - OCTOBER 25: A large poster of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen hanging from a building on October 25, 2016 in Rize Turkey. Although born in Kasimpasa, Istanbul, President Erdogan's family was originally from Rize a conservative town on the Black Sea. His family returned to Rize when Erdogan was very young staying until he was 13, before returning to Istanbul.. Since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016 which saw 240 people killed including 173 civilians, Turkish authorities initiated a state of emergency, leading to an unprecedented crackdown on individuals and organizations with links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his organization blamed for instigating the uprising. The purge, targeting teachers, journalists, soldiers, judges, academics, police, military leaders, schools and universities has so far seen approximately 100,000 people dismissed, 70,000 detained, 32,000 arrested, 130 media outlets closed and some 15 universities shuttered. The failed coup and subsequent purge only appears to have further bolstered the president's popularity and increased nationalism across the country with July 15th having been marked as a new national holiday. Turkish flags, already prominently displaying all over have increased in numbers, as well as posters of those killed fighting the coup plotters appearing in train stations and public squares. The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, which saw heavy fighting during the coup has been renamed the '15th July Martyr's Bridge'. These changes, follow a year of instability in the country with constant terrorist attacks, an economic downturn, plummeting tourism, and a refugee crisis, all contributing to Turkish society undergoing its most dramatic restructuring in decades. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
تحقيق بشأن لافتة “اقتلوا أردوغان”
قالت الشرطة، الاثنين، إن الادعاء السويسري يحقق في ما إذا كانت لافتة ظهرت في احتجاج في برن تدعو لقتل الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، تمثل انتهاكا لقوانين مكافحة التحريض على العنف.
وحمل أشخاص شاركوا في احتجاج، السبت، لافتة كتب عليها “اقتلوا أردوغان بسلاحه” وتحمل صورة لمسدس مصوب إلى رأسه.
واستدعت وزارة الخارجية التركية دبلوماسيين سويسريين في أنقرة وطلبت اتخاذ إجراء قانوني ضد المشاركين في الاحتجاج الذي اجتذب الألاف بمن فيهم أكراد.
وقال أردغان، الذي اتهم ألمانيا وهولندا باتباع أساليب تشبه ممارسات النازي لمنعهما لقاءات جماهيرية لدعم مقترحات بتوسيع نطاق سلطاته ستطرح في استفتاء الشهر المقبل، إن سويسرا تجاوزت حتى ذلك الحد.
وأضاف “فأحزابها اليسارية والإرهابيون (..) اجتمعوا وخرجوا في مسيرة. وفي البرلمان السويسري علقوا صورتي بمسدس مصوب على رأسي. والبرلمان السويسري ظل صامتا أمام ذلك”.
وقال دومينيك يجي المتحدث باسم شرطة برن إن الادعاء سيحدد ما إذا كانت القوانين السويسرية انتهكت برفع هذه اللافتة التي لم تصادرها الشرطة في الموقع.
وأضاف “الشرطة لم تتدخل في المظاهرات”.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية التركية إن المظاهرة نظمها حزب العمال الكردستاني الذي تعتبره تركيا والاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة منظمة إرهابية لكن سويسرا لا تعتبره كذلك.