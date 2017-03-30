القضاء يوقف رئيسة كوريا الجنوبية السابقة

South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye waits for the arrival of Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka at the presidential Blue House on February 26, 2015. South Korea and the Czech Republic agreed to upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership to deepen cooperation in political, economic and other issues, domestic media reported. The summit came as Seoul and Prague commemorate the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
كشف متحدث باسم محكمة كوريا الجنوبية، توقيف الرئيسة السابقة للبلاد بارك غيون هي، حسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلامية.
وأيدت محكمة كورية في وقت سابق إصدار مذكرة اعتقال بحق الرئيسة المعزولة باك جون-هاي التي تم عزلها من منصبها في مارس بسبب مزاعم تلقيها رشا.
ويمكن احتجاز باك لمدة تصل إلى 20 يوما أثناء التحقيق معها في اتهامات من بينها الرشوة وإساءة استغلال السلطات الرئاسية.