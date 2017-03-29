اعتقال مشتبه به حاول دهس شرطيين في واشنطن

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: A member of the U.S. Capitol Police stands guard at the U.S. Capitol before the House went into recess for the Thanksgiving break, on November 18, 2011 in Washington, DC. With a deadline looming, the Join Select Committee on Deficit Reduction will continue working to cut trillions of dollars from the budget before the Thanksgiving deadline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
صدم مشتبه به، الأربعاء، سيارة للشرطة بالقرب من مبنى الكابيتول مقر الكونغرس الأميركي في واشنطن ثم حاول دهس شرطيين قبل توقيفه، وفق شرطة العاصمة الأميركية.
وقالت الشرطة إن عناصرها أطلقوا بعض العيارات النارية ولكن “لم يصب أحد”.
وقالت متحدثة باسم الشرطة “تم توقيف المشتبه به” وإن الحادثة لا علاقة لها بالإرهاب.