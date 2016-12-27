BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 27: Police walk outside the the Central Registration Office for Asylum Seekers (Zentrale Aufnahmestelle fuer Asylbewerber, or ZAA) of the State Office for Health and Social Services (Landesamt fuer Gesundheit und Soziales, or LAGeSo) the day after a young Syrian asylum applicant possibly died on January 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. A volunteer with the group "Moabit Hilft" ("Moabit Helps" - Moabit is the district in Berlin where LAGeSo is located) claims that a 24-year-old Syrian man, who had been waiting for days to receive benefits outside the LAGeSo building, contracted a high fever and died after the volunteer called an ambulance. So far neither Berlin police, hospitals nor city officials have been able to confirm the man's death. LAGeSo has come under heavy criticism for long delays in distributing benifits to registered asylum applicants and some shelters claim refugees are unable to buy food due to the delays. Germany is grappling with accommodating the over one million migrants and refugees who arrived in 2015. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
اعتقال 6 سوريين وليبي أضرموا النار بمتشرد في برلين
ألقت الشرطة الألمانية القبض على ستة سوريين وآخر ليبي على خلفية محاولتهم إضرام النار بشخص مشرد في إحدى محطات الميترو في العاصمة الألمانية برلين.
وذكرت صحيفة “BZ” ، الثلاثاء، أن الشرطة ألقت القبض على ستة سوريين وشخص ليبي، بعد نشر فيديو وصور تظهر قيامهم بإضرام النار بأحد المشردين في محطة مترو أنفاق بالعاصمة الألمانية برلين أثناء ليلة عيد الميلاد.
فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام ألمانية أخرى أن الشبان سلموا أنفسهم بمفردهم، بعد أن انتشرت صورهم وتسجيلاتهم على كافة الصحف والمواقع الألمانية، وإعلان الشرطة الألمانية عملية البحث عنهم.